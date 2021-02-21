 Skip to main content
Rylee Mae Coleman

Rylee Mae Coleman

Coleman

PARENTS: Brianna Lynne Besaw and Henry Mays Coleman III, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 4, 2021

WEIGHT: 9 pounds, 8.4 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

