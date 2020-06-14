Shaelan Ann Hall

PARENTS: Erin Mary Brown and Michael William Hall, of Auburn

DATE: May 29, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 12 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Liam Brown, Riley Hall

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: The late James Brown, Paulette Brown

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Daniel Hall and Beth Hall

