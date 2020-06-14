Shaelan Ann Hall

×
PARENTS: Erin Mary Brown and Michael William Hall, of Auburn
WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 12 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Liam Brown, Riley Hall
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: The late James Brown, Paulette Brown
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Daniel Hall and Beth Hall
