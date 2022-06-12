Shay Danny Finnegan

PARENTS: Miya Michelle Finnegan and Caleb Kenneth Finnegan, of Auburn
SEX: Female
DATE: June 4, 2022
SIZE: 6 pounds, 13 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
PARENTS: Michelle Abel and Christopher Abel, of Auburn
PARENTS: Frances Irene Copes and Lance Lamar Harris, of Auburn
PARENTS: Jennifer Rebecca Paige and James Arthur Harmon Jr., of Auburn
PARENTS: Crystal Lynn McIntosh and Shawn Michael Patrick McIntosh, of Auburn
PARENTS: Brittany Lee Moon and Richard James Moon IV, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kaylin Manu Warren and Ryan Henry Jedra, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Emily May Dawson, of Cato, and Justin Michael Bort
PARENTS: Destiny Anne Tingue, of Port Byron, and Troy Joseph Sincerbeaux, of Auburn
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.