Skyelar Brooke Simmons

PARENTS: Brooke Briana Mastropietro and Shawn Anthony Simmons Sr., of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 18, 2020

SIZE: 7 pounds, 10 ounces, 21 inches

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community Hospital

SIBLINGS: Shawn Simmons Jr., Mila Simmons

