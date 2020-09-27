 Skip to main content
Spencer James Feocco

PARENTS: Caitlin Marie Feocco, of Auburn, and Joshua Japan

DATE: Sept. 17, 2020

WEIGHT: 7.65 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

