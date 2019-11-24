{{featured_button_text}}
Stella

PARENTS: Nicole Suzanne Campbell, of Auburn

DATE: Nov. 13, 2019

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 15 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: John (Jack) Arik Campbell

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: James H. Campbell III and Mary Catherine Campbell

MATERNAL GREAT-GRANDPARENTS: James H. Campbell II, in memory of Suzanne Campbell, William and Kathleen Brennan

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Scott and Deborah Burdick and Michael Whaley

