Steven Charles Scruton

PARENTS: Ashley Rinda Gillis and Todd Steven Scruton, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 24, 2020
WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Big sister Emery Scruton
GRANDPARENTS: Mr. and Mrs. Steven Scruton and Mr. and Mrs. Jon Cardinali
PARENTS: Ashley Rinda Gillis and Todd Steven Scruton, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 24, 2020
WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Big sister Emery Scruton
GRANDPARENTS: Mr. and Mrs. Steven Scruton and Mr. and Mrs. Jon Cardinali
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.