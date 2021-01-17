 Skip to main content
Steven Charles Scruton

PARENTS: Ashley Rinda Gillis and Todd Steven Scruton, of Auburn

DATE: Dec. 24, 2020

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Big sister Emery Scruton

GRANDPARENTS: Mr. and Mrs. Steven Scruton and Mr. and Mrs. Jon Cardinali

