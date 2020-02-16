Teagan Jane Malenick

Teagan Jane Malenick

{{featured_button_text}}
Malenick

PARENTS: Hayleigh Renee Holmes and Matthew Mark Malenick

DATE: Jan. 22, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 4 ounces

HEIGHT: 20 inches

HOSPITAL: Upstate Community General

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News