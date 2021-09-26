 Skip to main content
Troy Wayne Kupiec

PARENTS: Lori Beth Kupiec and John Carl Kupiec, of Union Springs

DATE: Sept. 11, 2021

SIZE: 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Anna and Kasia

