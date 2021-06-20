 Skip to main content
Tucker James Newman

Newman

PARENTS: Meagan Lynn Newman and Richard Russell Newman, of Seneca Falls

DATE: June 3, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 9.9 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Patricia Watters

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Russ and Shelley Newman

