 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William Erikson Burroughs

  • 0
Burroughs

PARENTS: Tiffanie Diane Welshonse and Austin Patrik Burroughs, of Auburn

SEX: Male

DATE: Jan. 17, 2023

SIZE: 7 pounds, 11 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News