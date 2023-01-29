William Erikson Burroughs Jan 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Tiffanie Diane Welshonse and Austin Patrik Burroughs, of AuburnSEX: MaleDATE: Jan. 17, 2023SIZE: 7 pounds, 11 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hospitals Medicine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular John Jay Kennedy Jr. PARENTS: Kimberly Lynn Wilson and John Jay Kennedy, of Auburn Peola Louise Dale PARENTS: Rachel Diane Dale, of Auburn Abigail McKenzie Guthrie PARENTS: Lorie Mae Guthrie and Shane Michael Guthrie, of Seneca Falls Nadia Anastasia Donch PARENTS: Kaleigh Lynn Donch, of Jordan, and Noah Peter-Anthony Donch, of Auburn