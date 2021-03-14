 Skip to main content
William Michael Mansfield

Mansfield

PARENTS: Christine Sarah Gehan, of Oswego

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

DATE: March 4, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces

SIBLINGS: Rowena Mansfield (sister)

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Dorene Mansfield

