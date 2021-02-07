 Skip to main content
Xander Carl Mincolla

Xander

PARENTS: Holly J. Kelsey and Vincent R. Mincolla, of Sodus

DATE: Jan. 24, 2021

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Madison C. Marullo (Jan. 24, 2012)

