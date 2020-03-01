Xander Louis Southard

BoyXander.JPG

PARENTS: Shelina M. Johnson and Carl Alexander Southard, of Cato

DATE: Feb. 19, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 14 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community Hospital

SIBLINGS: Alexa Rae'lynn Southard, 3

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tameka Watson, Ronald Peay

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Susan Southard, Carl L. Southard

