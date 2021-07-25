 Skip to main content
Xavier Clayton Remaley

Xavier

PARENTS: Brittany Kelley Mattison and Nicholas Christian Remaley, of Auburn

DATE: July 18, 2021

WEIGHT: 5 pounds, 7.3 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

