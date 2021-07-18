 Skip to main content
Xilas William McCadden

McCadden

PARENTS: Xanthia and William McCadden

DATE: June 24, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 13 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Xayonna McCadden, 7

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Margaret Estrada

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Nancy and Dan Townsend

