Xilas William McCadden

PARENTS: Xanthia and William McCadden
DATE: June 24, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 13 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Xayonna McCadden, 7
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Margaret Estrada
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Nancy and Dan Townsend
PARENTS: Xanthia and William McCadden
DATE: June 24, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 13 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Xayonna McCadden, 7
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Margaret Estrada
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Nancy and Dan Townsend
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PARENTS: Keara Lynn Filoso and Nicholas Anthony Buehler, of Auburn
PARENTS: Sarah Patricia Sobus and Connor Michael Donovan, of Auburn
PARENTS: Brittany Lyn Jones and Michael Richard Sierzenga, of Auburn
PARENTS: Amanda Mae Vitale, of Auburn, and Gregory Joseph Frigon, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Caitlyn Marie Lafluer and Jonpaul Howard Lafluer Jr., of Fulton
PARENTS: Solara Calderon and Zach Kinson, of San Diego
PARENTS: Casandra Lynn Ruzicka and Dana Ian Ruzicka, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Heather Marie Whipple and Brandon William Whipple, of Moravia
PARENTS: Ariel Alyson Sitterly, of Auburn
PARENTS: Danielle Kristin Venishel and Corey Michael Venishel, of Clyde
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.