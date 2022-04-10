 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zachary Joshua Maloney

PARENTS: Meghan Elizabeth Maloney and Joshua Michael Maloney, of Auburn

DATE: April 2, 2022

SIZE: 7 pounds, 11 ounces

SEX: Male

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Hailey, Domonick, Charlotte

