Bonilla/Brennan

J. Stephen Bonilla and Barbara A. Bonilla announce the engagement of their daughter, C. Abigale Bonilla, to Michael J. Brennan, son of the late James D. and Anne H. Brennan, all of Auburn.

The bride-to-be taught at Heritage Preparatory Christian school in Orlando, Florida. She graduated from a homeschooling program.

The groom-to-be is employed at Riester's Appliances and is CEO of FLX Flags. He graduated from Auburn High School and majored in business at Cayuga Community College.

The wedding date is Oct. 9, 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0