Daloia/Pellegrino

Connie and Debra Daloia Jr., of Auburn, announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie A. Daloia, to Dominic W. Pellegrino, son of Nino and and Denise Pellegrino, of Auburn.

The bride-to-be is a product specialist at W.W. Norton & Co. in New York City. She graduated from Auburn High School in 2013, SUNY Potsdam in 2017 and NYU in 2019, when she earned her master's degree in publishing.

The groom-to-be is an engineer at New Age Renewable Energy in King Ferry. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2014 and Clarkson University in 2018, when he earned a degree in chemical engineering.

The wedding is scheduled for September 2021.

