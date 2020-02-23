Heller/Wight

Thomas E. and Jane M. Heller, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsey Catherine, of Long Island City, New York, to Russell Gregory Sutherland Wight, of Long Island City, son of Jennifer E. Sutherland and the late Richard J. Wight, of Skaneateles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bride-to-be is employed as a literary agent at Aevitas Creative Management in New York City. She graduated from high school in Wisconsin Dells in 2003, and earned a B.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2007.

The groom-to-be is employed as a transportation engineer at WSP in New York City. He graduated from high school in Bronxville in 2003 and earned a B.S. from Swarthmore College in 2007 and an M.S. from Northwestern University in 2009.

The wedding date is April 17, 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0