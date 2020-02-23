Heller/Wight

Thomas E. and Jane M. Heller, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsey Catherine, of Long Island City, New York, to Russell Gregory Sutherland Wight, of Long Island City, son of Jennifer E. Sutherland and the late Richard J. Wight, of Skaneateles.
The bride-to-be is employed as a literary agent at Aevitas Creative Management in New York City. She graduated from high school in Wisconsin Dells in 2003, and earned a B.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2007.
The groom-to-be is employed as a transportation engineer at WSP in New York City. He graduated from high school in Bronxville in 2003 and earned a B.S. from Swarthmore College in 2007 and an M.S. from Northwestern University in 2009.