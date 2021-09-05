Hoopingarner/Weinreich

Carol Sheehan Hoopingarner and Jeffery Hoopingarner, formerly of Weedsport and now living in Richmond, Maine, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsy M. Hoopingarner, of Brunswick, Maine, to Jordan J. Weinreich, of Brunswick, Maine, son of the late Lorin Weinreich and mother Debra Richards, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The bride-to-be is employed at WEX Inc. in Portland, Maine. She graduated from Richmond High School in 2012 and Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, in 2016.

The groom-to-be is also employed at WEX Inc. He graduated from Harwich High in Harwich, Massachusetts, in 2006, and Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 2010.

The wedding date is Sept. 25, 2021.

