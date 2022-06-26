Jetty/Tyler

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends and family are pleased to announce the engagement of Ms. Sarah L. Jetty and Mr. Thomas M. Tyler.

Ms. Jetty is a graduate from Union Springs High School and received her Bachelor in Science in substance use disorders from Cazenovia College. Ms. Jetty is currently employed as a social service assistant at the Veterans Crisis Line with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Mr. Tyler is a graduate from Canandaigua Academy and received his Associate in Liberal Arts in language from Finger Lakes Community College. Mr. Tyler is currently employed as a high-level technician with Lagana's Plumbing and Heating.

An October 2022 wedding is currently planned.

