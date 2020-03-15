Kalet/Karbowniczak

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kalet, of Auburn, are excited to announce the engagement of their son, Dr. Joseph C. Kalet, to Katrina Karbowniczak, N.P., daughter of John Karbowniczak and Edith Figie, of East Syracuse. Joe and Katrina met through mutual friends while Joe was an intern and Katrina a registered nurse at Upstate Hospital. The couple moved to Boston in 2018, where they reside with their husky puppy, Misha. Presently, Joe is an anesthesia resident and Katrina is a psychiatric nurse practitioner. A September wedding is planned in Syracuse.

