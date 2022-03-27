Kurtz/Stevenson

Michelle Bronakoski of Stevensville, Michigan, announces the engagement of her daughter Rachel C. Kurtz to Logan J. Stevenson, son of Bo and Sherry Stevenson, of Grove City, Pennsylvania. Rachel is also the daughter of the late Russ C. Kurtz, of Skaneateles.

Rachel and Logan reside in Harrisville, Pennsylvania, just north of Pittsburgh. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Don and Rita Kurtz, of Skaneateles, and the great-granddaughter of the late Alfred and Lynn Stevens, of Skaneateles, and the late William and Rachel Kurtz, of Skaneateles.

The bride-to-be received her nursing training with the Mercer County (Pennsylvania) Career Center in 2013 and is a practical nurse with Butler Podiatry in Butler, Pennsylvania. Logan is a 2009 graduate of the New Castle (Pennsylvania) School of Trades and is a welder with Imperial Systems in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

A June 2022 wedding is planned along the Allegheny River in Foxburg, Pennsylvania.

