Kimberly and Terry Laird, of Auburn, announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Elizabeth, of Auburn, to Trent Frederick Ames, of Auburn, son of Sandra and Howard Ames, of Black River.

The bride-to-be is employed as a digital solutions data lead. She graduated from Auburn High School in 2011 and from Le Moyne College with a bachelor's in marketing. The groom-to-be is employed in manufacturing. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 2007.