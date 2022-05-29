Laxton/Ott

Donald and Patricia Laxton, of Camillus, are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter Dr. Kimberly A. Laxton to Justin D. Ott, son of David and Susan Ott, of Orchard Park. Kimberly is the granddaughter of the late Henry and Barbara Young and the late Donald and Barbara Laxton, of Auburn.

Kimberly is a graduate of West Genesee High School, Le Moyne College and Upstate Medical University. She will complete her fellowship in neuro-immunology at the Jacobs Multiple Sclerosis Center for Treatment and Research in June 2022. She is also a neurologist at SUNY Upstate Neurology.

Justin is a graduate of Orchard Park High School and Syracuse University, with a degree in electrical engineering. He is a power distribution specialist at City Electrical Company.

Justin proposed in June 2021 after Upstate’s graduation/recognition ceremony that honored Kimberly’s achievements.

A December 2022 wedding is planned for The Lodge in Skaneateles.

