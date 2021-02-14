Lopiccolo/Fry

Christine Baran and the late Jamie Lopiccolo, of Auburn, announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexandra D. Lopiccolo, of North Carolina, to Garret N. Fry, of North Carolina, son of Jacqueline Cabrera and Nathan Fry, of Redlands, California.

The bride-to-be is a pharmacist. She graduated from Auburn High School in 2010, SUNY Albany with a bachelor's degree in 2014, and the Wingate University School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy in 2018.

The groom-to-be graduated from Redlands East Valley High School, and serves in the U.S. Army.

No wedding date has been set.

