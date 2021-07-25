 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mills/Richardson

Mills/Richardson

{{featured_button_text}}
Mills/Richardson

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mills, of Auburn, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hilary Joanne, of Auburn, to Alexander Carroll Richardson, of Milford, Delaware, son of Mrs. Natasha Bell and Mr. Brian Richardson.

The bride-to-be is employed at Cape Henlopen School District in Delaware. She is a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and Keuka College.

The groom-to-be is employed at M&T Bank in Delaware. He is a graduate of La Salle University.

The wedding date is March 12, 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News