Mills/Richardson

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mills, of Auburn, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hilary Joanne, of Auburn, to Alexander Carroll Richardson, of Milford, Delaware, son of Mrs. Natasha Bell and Mr. Brian Richardson.

The bride-to-be is employed at Cape Henlopen School District in Delaware. She is a graduate of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron and Keuka College.

The groom-to-be is employed at M&T Bank in Delaware. He is a graduate of La Salle University.

The wedding date is March 12, 2022.

