Moley/Laird


Kathleen Moley, of Amherst, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Moley, of Lockport, announce the engagement of their daughter, Melissa L. Moley, to Ryan T. Laird, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Laird, of Auburn.

Melissa is the vice president of her family's employee benefits firm, FJM & Associates of Buffalo Inc. Ryan is an underwriter for Midstate Mutual Insurance in Auburn.

The couple met in Buffalo in 2012. The wedding is set for Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn. They plan to begin their life together in Buffalo. We wish them a life of everlasting love and happiness.

