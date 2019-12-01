O'Hara/Knighton

Kelly and Joseph O'Hara, of Skaneateles, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amelia Jane O'Hara, to Corey Richard Knighton, son of Julie Knighton, of McGraw, and John and Sue Knighton, of Elmira.
Amelia is the granddaughter of Denis and the late Susan Harrington, of Skaneateles, and of Sue and the late Jack O'Hara, of Arizona. Corey is the grandson of the late Edward and Virginia Organski, of Syracuse, the late John and Ruth Knighton, of Ontario, and Calvin and Barbara Gillette, of Elmira.
Amelia is a graduate of the Skaneateles Central School District and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at the Crane School of Music. She is employed as a 7-12 music educator and director. Corey is a graduate of the Skaneateles Central School District and the United States Marines Corps, earned his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and graduated from the New York State Police Academy. He is employed as a New York state trooper.
A sensational summer wedding in Skaneateles is planned.