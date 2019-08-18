Perfield/Guzalak

James W. and Nancy L. Perfield, of Cato, announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Elizabeth, of Auburn, to Jeffrey Dennis Guzalak, of Auburn, son of Dennis and Kathleen Guzalak, of Auburn.
The bride-to-be is employed by Coordinated Care Services Inc. as an access school liaison for Onondaga County. She graduated from Cato-Meridian High School in 2001 and the University of New Hampshire in 2005.
The groom-to-be is employed by Hillside Children's Center as a behavioral support supervisor. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2000 and Gettysburg College in 2004.
The wedding date is Dec. 28, 2019.