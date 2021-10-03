Sullivan/Tabone

 Skip to main content
Ernest and Donna Sullivan, of Venice Center, announce the engagement of their daughter, Erica Ann Sullivan, of Marcellus, to Phillip John Tabone, of Marcellus, the son of Pam and Kevin Gonyea, of Jordan, and Chuck Tabone and Lynn Tabone, of Oswego.

The bride-to-be is a 2013 graduate of Southern Cayuga High School, and works at Dick's Sporting Goods. The groom-to-be is a 2008 graduate of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School and a 2010 graduate of Cayuga Community College, and works at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

The wedding is planned for July 2022.

