Van Etten/Hibson

Charles and Emma Hibson, of Cortland, announce the engagement of their son, Charles Hibson, to Heather Van Etten, daughter of Dawn Knickerbocker and Bill Pelc, of Auburn, and Joseph and Kristina Van Etten, of Clintondale.
Hibson is a 2006 graduate of Cortland High School, and earned a B.A. in business administration from SUNY Oswego in 2010. He works for Ongweoweh as a national sales executive.
Van Etten is a 2008 graduate of Rondout Valley High School, and is currently a student in the nursing program at Cayuga Community College. She works for Peregrine Senior Living as a medical technician at The Athenaeum in Skaneateles.
The couple, who live in Cortland, will be married July 18, 2020.