Axton/Short

Cierra Axton and Timothy Short Jr. were married July 1, 2021, at The Lodge at Welch Allyn. They were married by Jack Stevens, a close friend of the bride.

The bride's parents are David and Robin Axton, of Port Byron. The groom's parents are stepfather and mother Phil and Linda Siracusa, of Throop, and father and stepmother Tim and Tammy Short, of Weedsport.

The maid of honor was Sammi Latello, friend of the bride. The man of honor was Zach Recckio, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Sydney Axton, sister of the bride; Maddie Short; sister-in-law; Rachel Siracusa, sister of the groom; and Sheldon Ryan, friend of the bride.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, David.

The best man was Brad Short, brother of the groom. Ushers were Alex Nielens, friend of the groom; Stephen Siracusa, cousin of the groom; Chris Horr, friend of the groom; and Tyler Gannetti, friend of the groom.

The flower girls were Macie Short, daughter of the groom, and Emma Siracusa, sister of the groom. The ring bearer was Timmy Axton Jr., cousin of the bride.

The reception was held at The Lodge at Welch Allyn. The rehearsal dinner was held at Lasca's Restaurant.