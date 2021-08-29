Cottrell/Benney

Cody Troy Cottrell and Mariah Lynn Benney were married Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Aster Weddings & Events in Skaneateles. The ceremony was officiated by Thomas Kerwin, uncle of the bride.

The bride is the daughter of Bridgette Earle, of Baldwinsville. The groom is the son of Dawn Treat, of Auburn.

The bride is a laboratory technician at Cayuga Milk Ingredients and is also employed at BJ's Wholesale Club. She is a 2012 graduate of Auburn High School.

The groom is the parts department manager for Auburn Auto Group (formerly Fox dealerships). He is a 2010 graduate of Auburn High School.

The couple will honeymoon at a later date. They reside in Auburn.

