Donovan/Brooks

Kristina Marie Donovan and Mathew Robert Brooks were married at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021, at Shadow Lake Golf & Racquet Club in Penfield. The officiant was Marianne Warfle.

The bride's parents are Michelle Donovan, of Webster, and Jack Donovan, of Penfield. The groom's parents are Daniel and Roberta (Bobbe) Brooks, of Auburn.

The matron of honor was best friend Carly Hogarth, and the maid of honor was best friend Jean Farrell. Bridesmaids were Alisha Roof, sister of the groom, as well as Kylie Crippen, Nicole Szatko and Bridgette Pierce. The bride was given in marriage by her father.

The best man was best friend Jim Lusk. Ushers were brothers Mark Brooks, Corey Brooks, Clint Brooks, Luke Brooks and Trace Brooks.

The flower girls were Sophia Donovan, niece of the bride, as well as Avery and Annabelle Lanpher. The ring bearer was Waker Roof, nephew of the groom.

A reception was held at the restaurant at Shadow Lake. A rehearsal dinner was held at Mulconry's Irish Pub in Fairport.

The bride is employed as a fifth grade teacher at Dr. Louis A. Cerulli School No. 34 in the Rochester City School District. She graduated from Penfield High School, SUNY Oswego with a bachelor's degree and Walden University with a master's degree.

The groom is employed as a journeyman lineman through International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 1249. He graduated from Auburn High School and Cayuga Community College.

The couple took a short honeymoon to Lake Placid and plan on going to Jamaica in spring 2022. They currently reside in Fairport.

