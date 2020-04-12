Ferraraccio/Vidoni

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Ferraraccio and Dr. Carla Vidoni were married March 19, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucy. The officiant was Judge Annie O'Connell.

The bride's parents are Yvonne and Lauro Vidoni, of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The groom's parents are Linda Ferraraccio, of Auburn, and the late Frank Ferraraccio.

The reception was held at the couple's home. A rehearsal dinner was held at Ports of Call Resort, Turks and Caicos.

The bride is an associate professor of education at the University of Louisville. She graduated from Sao Catano High School in 1992, the University of Sao Paulo in 1996 and Ohio State University, with her Ph.D., in 2000.

The groom is an attorney with the Louisville Metro Public Defender's Office. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1982, New York University, B.M., in 1986; the University of Louisville, M.M., in 1992; and the University of Louisville, J.D., in 1999.

A wedding trip to Bail, Indonesia, is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0