Hoopingarner/Weinreich

Lindsy Hoopingarner and Jordan Weinreich were married Sept. 25, 2021, at the home of the bride and groom in Brunswick, Maine.

They were married by Nathan Weinreich, brother of the groom.

The bride's parents are Carol Sheehan Hoopingarner, formerly of Weedsport, and Jeffery Hoopingarner, of Richmond, Maine. The groom's parents are the late Lorin Weinreich and Debra Richards of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The maid of honor was Gennifer Woodward, sister of the bride. The bride was given in marriage by her father.

The best man was Abe Weinreich, 4-year-old son of the groom.

The flower girl was Daphne Woodward, niece of the bride, and the ring bearer was Barry Woodward, nephew of the bride.

A reception was held at the home of the bride and groom in Brunswick, Maine. A rehearsal dinner was held at Maine Beer Co. in Freeport, Maine.

The bride and groom are employed at WEX Inc. in Portland, Maine. She graduated from Richmond High School in 2012 and Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, in 2016. He graduated from Harwich High School in Harwich, Massachusetts, in 2006 and Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 2010.

Family traveled from Alabama, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York to join in this happy occasion.

