Jessey/Blatchley

Maeve Jessey and Ryan Blatchley were married at 4 p.m. March 11, 2021, at Next Chapter Brewpub in Auburn. The officiant was Jeffrey Szczesniak.

The bride's parents are Jackie Richards-Wood, of Auburn, and David Jessey, of Auburn. The groom's parents are Rene Blatchley Collard and Harley Collard, of Auburn.

The bride graduated from Auburn High School in 2019. She attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and is currently attending Cayuga Community College.

The groom is employed by the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2020. He previously attended RIT.

