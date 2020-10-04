Jorgensen/Kopper

Alyssa Jorgensen and Jacob Kopper were married Sept. 28, 2019, at Chantelle Marie Lakehouse & Celebration Hall. The officiant was Corey Anthony.

The bride's parents are David and Julee Jorgensen, of Auburn. The groom's parents are Rebecca and Dave Harris and Sean and Sandi Kopper, of Auburn.

The maid of honor was Brittany Jorgensen, the bride's twin sister. Bridesmaids were Rachel Jorgensen, Kimberly Look, Ashley Young, Cecily Ray and Kiley Kustyn. The bride was given in marriage by her father, David Jorgensen.

The best man was DJ Delaney. Ushers were Mike Delaney, Tim Pelc, Brandon DeBagio, Sean Battle and Mark Leonello.

The flower girl was Savannah Kopper. The reception and rehearsal dinner were also held at Chantelle Marie.

The bride works in corporate compliance at Crouse Hospital. She graduated from Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron in 2008, and SUNY Empire State in 2012 with a bachelor's degree.

The groom is an IBEW Local 43 union electrician. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2005.

A wedding trip to Daytona in 2021 is being planned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0