Laxton/O'Brien

Brittany Michele Laxton and Patrick Michael O’Brien were wed Sept. 14, 2019, in the chapel at The Cannery in Vernon, and a fun-filled reception followed. Proud parents are Patricia and Donald Laxton and Karen and Paul O’Brien.
The bride wore a beautiful lace, Pronovious gown picked out by her aunt Debbie Young. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Henry and Barbara Young and the late Donald and Barbara Laxton.
Maid of honor was Kayla Campbell, with bridesmaids Kimberly Laxton, M.D., sister of the bride, as well as Meghan Beagle, Merrick Doody, Samantha Collazo, Eden Rotella and Maggie Spencer.
You have free articles remaining.
Best man was Kyle Dudzinski, with groomsmen Justin Ott, Kayur Patel, Josh Kowalski, Dustin Panebianco, Mike Campbell and Bryan Randazzo. Officiant was Jeff Ennis.
Special guest of honor was their precious border collie, Kona.
The happy couple took a mini-moon to Stowe, Vermont, and will honeymoon later in Cancun Mexico.