Luziani/Entenmann

Alisha Nicole Luziani and Connor Paul Entenmann were married at 3 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Church in Auburn. They were married by the Rev. Frank Lioi.
The bride's parents are Michael and Deborah Luziani. The groom's parents are Kenneth and Melissa Entenmann.
The maid of honor was Christina Luziani, the bride's sister. Bridesmaids included Katie Hoff, the bride’s cousin; friends Mollie Pinker and Liana Casciani. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The best men were Brendan and Dan Entenmann, the groom's brothers. Groomsmen were Dustin Sedor, cousin of the groom; friends Doug Tesoriero, Tom Freshour, Cole McCormack, and Mike O'Neil.
Flower girls were Mena Tinti and Lily Domaradzki, the bride’s cousins; Claire Salomon, Poppy Watson and Ruby Nierenberg, cousins of the groom. Ring bearers were Bryce Prentice, the bride’s cousin; Tripp Salomon and Clarke Lattimore, cousins of the groom.
A reception was held at Springside Inn, and a rehearsal dinner was held at The Point at Sand Beach.
The bride is employed as a pharmaceutical representative at Amarin Pharma. She graduated from Auburn High School in 2010, and Ithaca College in 2014.
The groom is employed as an attorney at Phillips Lytle LLP. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2010, Cornell University in 2014 and the University at Buffalo School of Law in 2019.
The couple honeymooned in Oahu, Hawaii.