Pellegrino/Daloia

Katie A. and Dominic W. Pellegrino were married on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Holy Family Church in Auburn. The officiant was Father Stephen Karani.

The bride's parents are Connie and Deb Daloia Jr., of Auburn. The groom's parents are Nino and Denise Pellegrino, of Auburn.

The maid of honor was Caroline Webster Hill. Bridesmaids were Alannah Anglin, Jen Ferlenda, Alexis Liberatore and Mallory Norton. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Connie Daloia.

The best man was Matt Drake. Ushers were Peter Daloia, brother of the bride; Aaron Daloia, brother of the bride; and Andy Babbitt, Mike Ianiri and Pat Lacomb.

A reception was held at the Emerson Park Pavilion in Owasco. A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's family at the Mandana Inn in Skaneateles.

The bride is a media producer working remotely for W.W. Norton and Co. She graduated from Auburn High School in 2013, SUNY Potsdam in 2017 and New York University in 2019 with a master's degree in publishing.

The groom is a quality engineer at Anoplate Inc. in Syracuse. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2014 and Clarkson University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.

The couple honeymooned in Stowe, Vermont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0