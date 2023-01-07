Smith/Zhang

Valerie Smith and Christopher Zhang were married at a nuptial Mass at noon July 16, 2022, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, Illinois, by the Rev. Brad Baker, pastor of the church.

The bride is the daughter of Leonard and Nancy Smith, of Auburn. The groom is the son of Weisu Zhang and Meijun Geng, of Champaign, Illinois.

The matron of honor was Teresa Bell, sister of the bride. The bridesmaid was Suzanne Ackley, sister of the bride. The bride and groom processed down the aisle together.

The best man was Grant Ghighi, friend of the groom. The groomsman was Dan Cremens, friend of the groom.

A reception was held at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, and a rehearsal dinner was held at House of Emperor Chinese restaurant.

The bride is a GIS analyst at Nicor Gas. She graduated from Auburn High School in 2007, Cayuga Community College in 2009 and 2019, and SUNY Cortland in 2012.

The groom is a senior transmission system study engineer at Commonwealth Edison Co. He graduated from Champaign Central High School in 2010 and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2014 and 2016.

The wedding trip destination is Edinburgh, Scotland.