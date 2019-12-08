{{featured_button_text}}
Sockanathan/Leader

Shivani Sockanathan and Nicholas Leader were married Sept. 1, 2019, in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, by Lashika Yogendran.

The bride's parents are Nathan Sockanathan and Srimani Sockanathan. The groom's parents are Michael Leader and Linda Lupo.

The maid of honor was Sharlini Sockanathan, sister. There were 12 bridesmaids. The bride was given in marriage by her parents.

The best men were four brothers of the groom.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

A reception was held in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey.

The bride is employed as a physician. She graduated from high school in Morris Knolls, New Jersey, in 2008, and Tufts University in 2012.

The groom is employed as a physician. He graduated from Auburn High School in 2006, and the University at Albany in 2010. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0