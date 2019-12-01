Ward/Vasile

Ashley Elizabeth Ward and Louis Thomas Vasile were married at 3 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019, at Chantelle Marie in Fleming. The officiant was Mark DiVietro.
The bride is the daughter of Jim Ward and Sherri Nicolosi, of Auburn. The groom is the son of Louis and Denise Vasile, of Auburn.
The maid of honor was Ally Nicolosi, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Chelsie Ganey, Kate Hoadley and Kelly Kehoskie. The bride was given in marriage by her father.
The best man was Pat Caruana, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Matt Hoadley and John and Tim Vasile. Jack Hoadley and Seamus Ovens were ushers.
The flower girls were Audrey Mizro and Alison and Ava Vasile. The ring bearers were Chase Hoadley and Hunter Vasile.
A reception was held at Chantelle Marie, and a rehearsal dinner was held at the Springside Inn.
The bride is employed at The Carmody Agency as a licensed insurance agent. She is a 2007 graduate of Auburn High School.
The groom is employed at D&L Truk Stop. He is a 1998 graduate of Auburn High School.
The wedding trip destination was Las Vegas.