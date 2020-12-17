Another 2020 casualty: The magic of the snow day

"It's so complicated this year," Boston mother Keri Rodrigues said.

Yes, kids are not getting enough instructional time. "But my kids are also kids," said Rodrigues, whose five boys are between 7 and 13 years old. She said she intended to let her children have the day off, even if the school system went ahead with a day of remote learning.

"The first time we get a really big snow, you are crazy if you think I'm going to be able to get them to concentrate on remote learning," she said. "We will catch up on what needs to be in their brains the day after."

Rodrigues' 8-year-old son, Daniel Lorenzo, said he expected to use some of his free time "to throw snowballs at my brothers."

Heavy snow fell from Virginia, across Ohio and Pennsylvania and into New England on Wednesday and lasted in many places through the late morning Thursday, bringing as little as a couple of inches in some places and more than 2 feet in others.

Vivett Dukes, a parent and public school teacher in New York City, said she has fond childhood memories of listening for her school to close as the snow piled up outside.

"Snow days are a part of our life. It's something we look forward to. We're listening out for the news report. Is our school closed? How many inches? It's actually a form of bonding," said Dukes, who teaches ninth-grade English at School of the Future.

