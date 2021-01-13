Another 3 NBA games called off amid virus, 16 test positive

Also not playing Wednesday: Zion Williamson, ruled out by the New Orleans Pelicans for their game at the Los Angeles Clippers because of the league's health and safety protocols. In his case, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said, the issue was an inconclusive test.

"He's not with us here at the game tonight," Van Gundy said. "He's back in his hotel room and we'll know more as further results come back."

Contact-tracing issues can also be triggered when a player is found to have been, or possibly have been, exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19. That has been the issue for a number of players in recent days, excluding the 16 new positives.

In the previous five weeks combined, only 15 players tested positive. But even the current week's rate is well below what the league dealt with going into training camps, when 48 players tested positive in the week before practices could formally begin leaguewide.

"I'm not terribly upset about any of the things we have to do. It kind is what it is at this point and we'll try to make the most of it and get through it," Toronto guard Fred VanVleet said Wednesday. "It does feel like it's getting a bit much ... like trying to plug holes in a sinking boat."