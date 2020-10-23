Another horse in Baffert's stable draws a positive test

A split sample for Gamine will be tested to confirm the initial positive. Baffert is training Gamine for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Keeneland in Kentucky in early November.

Baffert's attorney said the drug was administered to Gamine on Aug. 17 — 18 days before the Kentucky Oaks — and the veterinarian followed medical and regulatory guidelines.

"Trainers and veterinarians must be able to rely on guidelines given them by racing officials," Robertson said. "If they are told by regulators that a medication will clear a horse's system in 14 days, they must be able to rely on that information."

Robertson said Gamine's test revealed 27 picograms of betamethasone. The current threshold in Kentucky is zero after the state lowered the allowable threshold from 10 picograms in August.

"The thresholds for many lawful medications such as betamethasone are way too low," Robertson said. "A picogram is a trillionth of a gram — 27 picograms is a minuscule amount that would not affect a thousand pound animal. The regulations governing racing must be ones that are related to pharmacology in a horse as opposed to how sensitive labs can test."

It was Gamine's second positive this year.