Another NBA Finals await James if Lakers can finish Nuggets

The younger Nuggets don't have those type of veterans, but they have the experience of this historic postseason run that could have ended on Aug. 25, the night of Game 5 against Utah. A month later, they are still at Disney World, still trying to prove that hope is not lost until four games are.

"I think people out there probably think this is exactly where we want them. It's not. We would much rather be up 3-1, but it is what it is. We put ourselves in this position," Denver coach Michael Malone said.

"Our team has shown tremendous resiliency and grit in getting out of these before. I have no doubt that tomorrow night we'll bring that same fight to the game and hopefully we can keep this series alive."

If they do, Game 6 would be Monday night. If not, the Lakers will be preparing to face Miami, in its first appearance since James left in 2014, or the Celtics, their greatest rival they could tie with a 17th NBA title.

The Lakers won't think about any of that until the Nuggets are finally gone.

"Like I said last game, we've got to put them away," Davis said. "They are going to continue to fight, no matter what the score is, no matter what the situation is. We just have to make sure we counter everything they do."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0